Williamstown, Belpre to close city buildings

Update: 3/13/2020 6:50 P.M.

Parkersburg is among a number of cities working extra to take precautions against the virus.

The city building will remain open, although meetings by outside groups are being cancelled. The city council meetings will go on as planned, although spectators are being asked to keep their distance from each other.

"We're going to try to encourage some social distancing and get folks in the gallery to try to spread out a little bit," says Mayor Tom Joyce. "We haven't quite figured out how to do that, except to block off some seats."

It's a different story in other cities.

Williamstown is closing its city building starting Monday, March 16. It's even cancelling its March 17th city council meeting and closing Tomlinson Park, particularly for the safety of children.

"We do not have enough sanitizer to keep our toys clean for the children," Mayor Jean Ford explains. "So we just feel it would be better to close the park."

Belpre is also closing its city building beginning Monday. Both cities emphasize city employees will be available by phone during regular business hours. Their outside drop boxes will be available for payment of city bills.

"Closing the city building may be an inconvenience or a distraction for some, but your services are still here," says Mayor Mike Lorentz.

Vienna's city building will remain open, although contact with city employees will only be allowed through city hall's lobby.

If you come in, you have to go to the front office, which has the glass partitions," Mayor Randy Rapp explains. "We're still going to do business every day, but we're going to do it without spreading the germs."

Also staying open: city buildings in St. Marys and Marietta.

Marietta, however, encourages contact with city workers by phone rather than in person. And it's considering precautions for those employees.

"We are looking into hand washing stations for buildings which have day-to-day public traffic," says Mayor Josh Schlicher.

Unprecedented responses to an unprecedented situation.

Says Mayor Rapp: "It's like anything else we're dealt with. We'll get through this."

3/13/2020

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Williamstown and Belpre are taking the unprecedented actions of closing their city buildings to the public-while operations at those buildings continue.

Williamstown Mayor Jean Ford and Belpre Mayor Mike Lorentz both say city employees will be available to the public by phone. City bills such as water and police fines can be paid using the drop boxes outside their city halls. Mayor Lorentz adds police fines can be paid by direct withdrawl from checking accounts or by credit card.

Mayor Ford also says Tomlinson Park will be closed to the public. She says employees cannot guarantee park equipment can be protected from contact with the virus. Williamstown City Council's meeting next Tuesday, March 17, is also cancelled.