Williamstown Elementary holds student parade

Because of the large community that the students of Williamstown Elementary School encompasses, the staff decided to have the students come back to school for the day.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, the students, driven by their parents, came through Williams Avenue in front of the school to wave to their teachers.

The turnout was better than the staff could have imagined. They believe that more than three quarters of their student population came through the parade.

Seeing the students for the first time in over a month makes it even more frustrating that the staff has not been able to teach them in person.

They say that this parade is a sort of reward for all the hard work the staff, and students, have put in during this pandemic.

"They've been fabulous," said Heather Bretthauer, Principal of Williamstown Elementary School. "Their online presence through all these virtual avenues to talk to students and to teach students has been amazing. They have done an exceptional job and our students have done a fabulous job. And thank you to our parents for keeping up with all the things that they have been doing too with their students at home."

The staff also considers this a "blessing in disguise," so that they have more time to pack up and move on over to the brand new Williamstown-Waverly Elementary School, which is set to open this fall.