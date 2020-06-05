Mayor Jean Ford says that the Williamstown pool will reopen on June 15th.

Visitors who come to the pool can expect some changes to ensure safety.

One of the safety precautions include getting rid of all of the seating and limiting the amount of visitors to 100 people at a time.

"We have to follow the governor's guidelines," said Mayor Ford. "As far as if they want to have something to sit on, they have to bring their own thing and, they will be taking temperatures and doing all of those things, checking people before they go in."

Ford says that she is excited that the are able to safely reopen the pool.