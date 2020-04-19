Williamstown man arrested for stabbing sister-in-law with a pitchfork

The Wood County Sheriff's Office was called out to Old River Road around 10 p.m., Friday.

According to Lt. J.T. Murphy, David William Rea, 65, stabbed Melissa Rea with a pitchfork. Melissa sustained an injury to her left thigh and cuts on both arms.

Melissa refused to be transported by EMS and David was charged with two counts, malicious assault causing bodily injury with intent to maim, disable, disfigure or kill and assault during commission of a felony.

David William Rea is in custody and bond set at $125,000.