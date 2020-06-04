Williamstown park to reopen Friday

Williamstown Mayor Jean Ford says Tomlinson Park will be fully operational beginning Friday, June 5.

The park's playground was closed in March, at a time when shutdowns of businesses and public gatherings were growing because of the declared pandemic.

Mayor Ford said Thursday Governor Jim Justice's announcement relaxing limits on the number of people in public gatherings for safety reasons was a factor in the decision.

Ford says city officials are to meet Friday with managers of the city pool to determine how the pool is to open this summer.