Wincore Windows and Doors holds fundraising event

Earlier today, employees at the company came together to have a good time while raising money for a good cause. Employees spent part of their morning getting their hair cut to help raise money for protective equipment for the staff at WVU Medicine Camden Clark. Money was donated by employees, vendors and customers.

"We decided we wanted to do something for the community," said Brian Stanley, one of the organizers of the event. "We all needed a haircut. We thought of Camden Clark, I used to work at Camden Clark for several years. They need PPE, nurses around the country are short on PPE. So, we decided we wanted to do something for the hospital along that regards."

Those who volunteered to have their hair cut enjoyed the event while also supporting those on the front lines.

"As Brian said earlier, trying to do something fun for the team and doing something good for the community is something we always try to do here," said Clark Davis, President of Wincore Windows and Doors. "Have a lot of fun and give back where we can. I thought it was a great idea."

The company has raised about $6,000 dollars and the staff at the hospital are grateful for this donation.

"The best part about this besides the generosity that was shown here today, is the fun. It really put the fun in fundraising," said Kim Couch, Director of the Camden Clark Foundation. "They came up with a very clever idea that is much needed, lots of laughs here today. It's a great way to celebrate who the Wincore team is, and we so appreciated it at Camden Clark."

