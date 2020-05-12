Witten Farm Market operating safely and on schedule

The coronavirus pandemic has not stopped Witten Farm Markets from operating.

They are trying to operate as normally as possible, with social and physical distancing in place.

Employees are required to wear masks, and the ground is marked with arrows and markers to make sure customers stay 6 feet away from each other.

Curbside service is also available to customers who may not want to leave their cars and shop.

Gloves and carts have also been provided for customers to make sure they are practicing safe and sanitary measures.

"We are sanitizing everything," said Amanda Strong, one of the regional managers. "We are allowing (customers) to insert their card into a credit card machine. We have sanitizer, we have spray, we have everything cleaned the best that we can. And if they are not even wanting to even get out of their car, I would say, definitely check out our curbside service, we will be having that available for produce as well."

Witten Farm Markets will continue to operate with those restrictions until further guidance from health officials.