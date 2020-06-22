Advertisement

Woman arrested on DUI charge after wreck causes her minor injuries, knocks down traffic lights

(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 12:37 AM EDT
A woman is in police custody after authorities say she was driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance during a single vehicle wreck. The crash resulted in her injury and property damage on 36th Street in Parkersburg around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say Nickey Goff was traveling west with a male passenger on 36th Street when her Jeep went off the right side of the road.

Her vehicle knocked down a utility poll which supported the traffic lights near the intersection of 36th, Cadillac Drive, and Packard Way.

At least one traffic light fell completely to the ground, breaking, and other traffic lights were left without power.

Goff's vehicle then got caught on a phone line, spun, and ended up in a resident's yard.

Authorities say Goff was temporarily stuck inside of her vehicle after the crash. She was removed with the help of the fire department.

After removal, Goff was transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, where she was treated for minor injuries. She has since been released back into police custody.

Police say Goff is facing a DUI charge, which is a misdemeanor, but could carry up to a year of jail time, among other penalties.

Officers say Cadillac Drive is currently closed on the 36th Street side, and one half of Packard Way is closed due to the damage.

