Woman hospitalized after attack in Jackson County

A Jackson County woman remained hospitalized Tuesday in Charleston with serious head injuries after she was found bloodied and unconscious at her home, authorities said.

Wanda Palmer, 50, who lived alone, was found on Wednesday by some people who stopped by her home on Flatwoods Road in Ravenswood, Jackson County Sheriff Tony Boggs said.

So far, there have been no arrests, but Boggs said deputies have been working hard to find out what happened. He said the attack does not appear to have been a random act.

“We’re following leads,” he said. “We’vie got some stuff to go on. We’vie been working on it pretty much around the clock.”

Authorities have not released additional details about the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 304-373-2290.