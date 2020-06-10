Woman treated for gunshot wound, Wood County authorities say

A shooting Wednesday afternoon seriously injured a woman in Wood County, authorities said.

According to Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens, the woman, whose name has not been released, was shot once about 1:30 p.m. at a residence on Triana Lane.

She was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, but authorities have not released information about her condition.

Stephens said a man at the residence told deputies that the woman was hit by a bullet from a gun that was accidentally fired. The man was not identified.

The shooting remains under investigation.