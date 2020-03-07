Women in charge at Washington State Community College

For more than 45 years Washington State Community College has helped educate people here in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

There are many driving forces to help students succeed at the school and many of these high level positions are run by women.

Dr. Vicky Wood is in her 3rd year as president at the college and as a first generation college graduate, holding this title means a lot to her. Her journey wasn’t easy but she hopes to inspire other women and wants them to believe that they can hold a leadership position in any career path that they choose.

"I think celebrating women of course is wonderful from an equity standpoint, I really hope that women see opportunities," said Dr. Wood, Washington State Community College.

Kathy-Temple Miller is the dean of student success and her job is to remove barriers for students.

"But I would encourage other young women today to continue to build your confidence in the skills that you have and be willing to stand up and persist against and to defeat those gender norms that exist today," said Temple-Miller, Washington State Community College, dean.

Amanda Herb is the vice-president of institutional advancement. She works with students in various capacities.

“I think to show other women who are interested in leadership roles that there is a lot of opportunity for them," said Herb, Washington State Community College, vice-president.

All of the women say, they would not be here today without the strong support systems, they have at home.