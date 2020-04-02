Wood Co. Christian School adjusting to virtual learning

Since schools had to close for the coronavirus pandemic, it has been an adjustment for many schools that had to move to virtual learning.

Wood County Christian School is doing their best to make sure that students and parents are still engaged in learning during this time.

Administrators say that teachers are working "hard than they've ever worked," and that helping them, and students and parents, is something they are focused on.

"I think just keeping the communication lines open, and helping them," said Jane Smith, administrator at Wood County Christian School. "Technology is a curve ball for a lot of people, but we're making ourselves available to help the parents through that rough water, and just trying to meet needs and help each other out through this time."

Even though it was a rough start initially, parents and students have given positive feedback to the staff, and are continuing to adjust to learning online.