Wood Co. Deputy Sheriff's Association gives out two awards

During a small ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, the Wood County Deputy Sheriff's Association awarded two gentlemen with honors of Citizen and Deputy of the Year for 2020.

Bill Wright, an instrumental part of the Wood County community, was the recipient of the 2020 Citizen of the Year, and Deputy Evan Michael, of the Wood County Sheriff's Office, was named Deputy of the Year.

"For the deputies to feel like I'm doing something with all the good that they do, I appreciate it very much," said Bill Wright. "I'm very honored."

"Really, it's not just me, it's the whole department and guys I work with," said Deputy Evan Michael. "If I didn't have the guys here to be able to look up to, and learn from, then I wouldn't be able to do what I am able to do out here."

Both gentlemen will continue to strive to do good for the community after receiving their awards.