Wood Co. Schools start "Unsung Heroes" submissions

In times where students are unable to attend school, and parents are in a state of worry, it is noble for Wood County School staff to be out there and help the community.

That is why superintendent William Hosaflook created a site that people could submit staff members as "Unsung Heroes" for the community.

Hosaflook believes that during times like this, it is important to remember the positive things that are going on in the community.

"It's important to get that message out there in a time of crisis," Hosaflook said. "There are so many negative things in the press, it seems like every time you watch TV, you just get, you start to panic and have anxiety. But there are a lot of great things going on too, and a lot of good people in West Virginia, especially in Wood County, that are going above and beyond, and those people need to be recognized."

The link to submit staff members is https://tinyurl.com/raxnkzs