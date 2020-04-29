Wood County BOE delays graduation ceremonies until late June

It will be a little later than planned, but if there are no setbacks in West Virginia's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, seniors at Wood County's three public high schools will get a chance to participate in graduation ceremonies with their classmates.

The Board of Education decided during a regularly scheduled virtual meeting Tuesday night to delay commencement exercises at Parkersburg South, Parkersburg and Williamstown high schools for a month.

Superintendent William Hosaflook said the ceremonies normally scheduled for late May will now take place on the following dates: Parkersburg South, June 25; Parkersburg High, June 26; and Williamstown High, June 27.