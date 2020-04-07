Wood County Board of Education wants to make it easier to work online

The Wood County Board of Education met Tuesday night for a special meeting.

The first thing the board talked about in the teleconference meeting was an employee's unpaid suspension. The hearing about that is continued until May 9th at the request of the employee's attorney.

That's because the board may be able to meet in-person at that time if social distancing guidelines are over by then.

No other information about the employee is available because of privacy laws.

The board also talked about making its website more mobile-friendly. They also want to make it easier for students, parents, and teachers to work online.

As a reminder, 16 different sites in Wood County will be offering food for students Wednesday from 11 to 12:30 p.m.