Wood County COVID-19 cases remain lower than other large counties

As of Monday, Wood County has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This pales in comparison to Berkeley, Kanawha, and Monongalia counties, which have all surpassed 50 cases.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department believes this discrepancy is due to a few factors.

They believe the numbers could be lower could be thanks to nursing homes.

"Well I do know that our nursing homes were very proactive in shutting down, keeping visitors away, and making sure they take the temperatures of their employees when the come in, to try to reduce the exposure there,"

says Carrie Brainard, Health and Wellness Director at the MOV Health Department.

Another reason could be the population in the area.

"Even though we're close to Marietta, we're right there on the border, Marietta and Washington County and Athens County haven't seen the high surges of cases like Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland. And some of the other counties (in West Virginia) that have large numbers are close to Virginia and Maryland, and people are traveling back and forth," Brainard says.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department reminds everyone to continue to be cautious and practice social distancing to avoid a high surge in numbers.