Wood County Christian School serving meals to community

West Virginia schools have been officially closed for the rest of the school year, but Wood County Christian School is continuing to serve meals to the community.

The school is serving breakfast and lunch meals outside of their school building for students of the school, and any other school in the surrounding area.

They are not adjusting the amount of meals they are serving, even though schools have closed. They began serving 65 meals per day, but have since increased that to about 75 meals per day.

The staff wants the community to know that these meals are not exclusive to Wood County Christian School students.

"I think at the beginning, the misconception was that those meals were only for Wood County Christian School students," said Jane Smith, Operations Administrator at Wood County Christian School. "They, in fact, are for student from any school, and they are free, that was another misconception, but the meals are provided by the federal food program."

The meals will continue to be served every Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to Noon.