Wood County Commission approves drive-through site

Wood County residents will soon be able to take care of some county business at a drive-through site on Dudley Avenue.

The county commission Thursday agreed to a lease with Consumer Credit Counseling for the use of the drive-through window, once used by a former credit union business.

Wood County began negotiating a lease for the site before Wednesday's announcement that the courthouse and most of the Donald F. Black Annex would be closed to in-person foot traffic.

"This was the best plan I could come up with," Commission President Blair Couch said Thursday. "It will allow us to socially isolate (and) keep the public safer, keep our staff safer."

Services available at the site have not yet been determined. The Sheriff's Tax Office has long conducted business at a separate location near the Black Annex.

The commission will pay Consumer Credit Counseling $1200 a month for use of the drive-through window.