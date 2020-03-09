Wood County Commission begins budget hearings

In its first meetings with department heads over the 2020-21 budget, the Wood County heard from one not seeking an increase in funding-and actually projecting a decrease.

"Try to do more with less," was what County Clerk Mark Rhodes told the commission Monday morning.

But Sheriff Steve Stephens cites an increase in service calls for the past year, in asking for two new deputies.

The sheriff was given additional deputies by the commission for the current budget year, which runs until the end of June.

"In 2019, our calls for service jumped up another 500 calls. We're up to 21,612 calls for Wood County."

And Prosecutor Pat Lefebure would like to see pay raises, possibly for assistant prosecutors, but also for support staff for his office.

"It has been a number of years since they have been able to receive an increase," he said. "We have been able to adjust salaries when people leave; we adjust them so they can get an increase there. But we haven't seen an increase in that line item in a number of years."

Still to make their budget proposals: the county circuit clerk's office and some not-as-visible offices in the courthouse.

Budget revenue is expected to be tight, as it has been for the past decade.

.