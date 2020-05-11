Wood County Commission discusses June primary

The Wood County Commission Monday discussed planning for the upcoming West Virginia primary-and early voting the week before.

County Clerk Mark Rhodes gave a demonstration of the voting machines that will be used for the first time in the upcoming primary.

Those machines replace a voting system in use since 2004.

Rhodes says 16% of registered voted so far have requested absentee mail-in ballots for the primary, which was rescheduled from May 12 by the Secretary of State's office.

But early voting for the primary is still being encouraged for those planning to vote in-person, because there's still concern about the number of people who will show up to the polls on the June 9th primary date.

"I'm more fearful of the lapping of the building, and God forbid June 9th is a rainy day, and we disenfranchise voters from wanting to vote, so we have to get the word out."

Couch made comparisons to the Wisconsin primary, where voters were seen in long lines outside of polling places.

The commission hopes to publicize the sites for the primary and early voting. Those locations, besides the Donald F. Black annex, are expected to be in Vienna, Williamstown, Mineral Wells and Lubeck. Couch hopes two other sites can be secured.

Williamstown Elementary School was considered as one location, but County Administrator Marty Seufer, who also is a Williamstown City Council member, said Monday that, with school buildings closed for the remainder of the academic year, school equipment is already being moved to the school's new building, set to open in the fall.

Other prospective sites are the Vienna Community Building, and Lubeck and Mineral Wells elementary schools.