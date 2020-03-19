UPDATE: Wood County Courthouse, Parkersburg City Building to operate on limited hours

Effective Friday, March 20, 2020, and until further notice the Parkersburg City Building will only be open for public access 8 A.M.-1 P.M. Monday through Friday.

For assistance outside these hours please call:

Mayor: 304-424-8416

Building Permits: 304-424-8537

Zoning: 304-424-8477

Police (Non-Emergency): 304-424-8444

Fire: (Non-Emergency ): 304-424-8470

Parks: 304-424-8572

Public Works & Engineering: 304-424-8568

Billings & Finance: 304-424-8593

Development: 304-424-8519

City Council: 304-424-8490

The city offices will provide over the phone service 1-4:30 P.M. to the best of its ability and staff have been instructed to mitigate the need for in-person services to the greatest extent possible.

The city say it has not experienced an impactful level of absenteeism at this time.

Press Release from Wood County Commission:

During an emergency meeting Thursday the Wood County Commission voted unanimously to designate limited hours for public access to the Wood County Courthouse and the portion of the Judge Black Courthouse Annex which faces Market Street due to the Coronaviaus COVID-19 threat.

The new hours of 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. will go into effect beginning Friday, March 20 and will remain in effect until and unless other changes are needed.

The court system, including Family Court, which is in the Judge Black Courthouse Annex, the magistrate court, which is housed in the Wood County Justice Center, and the circuit courts and circuit clerk’s offices housed in the Judge Black Annex are governed by supreme court regulations and are not subject to this change in public access hours.

“We want to ensure the public has all of its needs addressed while trying to ensure the health and well-being of our employees and protect them as best we can,” said Commission President Blair Couch about the change.

The commissioners are also considering other options to assure services are being delivered while county employees are protected. Couch said the changes in the public access office hours could be in effect for several months.

Those needing to arrange an appointment with any of the offices that will be closed after 1 p.m. may call those offices. The phone numbers and information about services provided by the offices are all available on the Wood County Website: https://woodcountywv.com.

Wood County Assessor David Nohe said no assessor’s office employees will be going door to door during this period of time.

