Wood County Development Authority busy during pandemic

While a lot of businesses have been shut down for more than a month, Wood County business leaders are still busy trying to attract new development.

The Wood County Development Authority is working on a number of projects, including companies interested in locating in the area.

At the same time, it's helping those already in the area who had to close their doors when the "stay at home" and other orders took effect in March.

"We've e-mailed many of the manufacturing and industrial entities, we're in contact with Downtown PKB to keep in touch with smaller businesses," said Executive Director Lindsey Kerr Piersol, "and we've made sure our website reflects all resources we've been informed of, and we're sharing them on our social media pages so that other businesses can find them as well."

The Wood County Commission Monday approved Piersol's request for grant money for completion of construction of an access road off Route 14.

Sterling Packaging, a company previously located in Mineral Wells, relocated to Conley Road in 2018.

Piersol says that, while the Paycheck Protection Program is on hold after funding ran out April 16, information on applying for the loans is available through the development office.

Congress is expected to approve the addition of more money for the PPP program this week.

