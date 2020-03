Wood County Schools are in their second week of giving out meals to students because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schools have changed the way they are distributing the meals as they are no longer handing them to the parents in their car. Instead, they must come to where they are and take the food.

They are expanding their availability of their meals for Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.