Wood County Schools offering free books to students

Wood County Schools is offering their students free books to encourage them to keep reading over the summer.

"When we've been out of school since March 18th, we really wanted to support reading with our students across the schools," said Christie Willis, Director of Curriculum and Instruction. "They are not in our classrooms right now. We do have some summer program options, but we wanted to offer one more way to reach out to the students to continue their reading and hopefully develop a love of reading."

Each Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., students can stop by their school and pick out a brand new book to keep. McKinley Elementary students are to go to Jefferson Elementary to pick up their new book and Worthington Elementary students should go the Emerson Elementary.

Students came get a free book through July 28th.