Wood County Schools serving lunch to students starting Monday

On Friday, Governor Jim Justice closed West Virginia schools in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, school districts across the state are working on plans for the immediate future.

Wood County Schools Superintendent Will Hosaflook says they’re top priority is taking care of kids, which is why they have already set up a meal plan for any families who rely on school lunches.

Starting Monday, students can show up at any Wood County School between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and pick up a brown bag lunch and breakfast for the next day.

“Students will not be able to come in to school, but they will be able to pick up a grab and go right outside the school,” said Hosaflook.

The school district is now working on plans for continuing instruction. Wood County School teachers are still reporting to work each day, and Hosaflook says students could be receiving homework packets in the near future. Hosaflook says there are many possibilities for instruction outside of school.

“There are many different modalities of instruction. Whether it’s e-learning or whether Newsela and Curriculum Associates, they have sent us a lot of materials right now, so we can run them off for the students and the teachers make the packets and the packets are dispersed by bus drivers,” said Hosaflook.

Hosaflook says some central office staff will be reporting to work Sunday to continue planning for the coming weeks. So far, he says they’ve planned for two, but will go so far as to plan out several more weeks ahead.

“We’ll be discussing plans that if it could be more than one week to two weeks to three weeks to four weeks and we’ll make plans accordingly. At some point, we may have to utilize different systems of delivering food, delivering academic instruction, instructional supplies to students. We’re working on that and it should be—everything should be all right,” said Hosaflook.

