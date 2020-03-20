Wood County Senior Citizen Association combatting senior isolation

As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the nation, more and more people are being told to limit contact with the elderly, as they are among the most vulnerable.

But, Ohio Department of Aging officials are asking people to call and check in on their elderly friends, family, and neighbors.

Right across the river in West Virginia, the Wood County Senior Citizen Association is doing just that. Association officials say addressing senior isolation is a part of their mission. So, on top of delivering meals to some seniors, and offering grab and go lunches, senior association staff are starting to call seniors to check-in. They’re called “wellness phone checks.”

“So if we have seniors that we’re not seeing on a regular basis, they’re not coming for the grab and go and they’re not on our meals on wheels program, and they’re kind of maintaining on their own at home, we’re calling them twice a week,” said Executive Director Kelly Goedel.

Goedel says this is one way for the senior association to make sure seniors are having their needs met. A lot of the conversation is meant to feel like the conversations that would be held at the senior center.

“Has anything changed? How are you? We miss you,” said Goedel.

