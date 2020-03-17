Wood County Senior Citizens Association to continue meal programs

According to medical experts, seniors are most at risk for catching the coronavirus.

Wood County Senior Citizens Association wants the senior community to know that it will continue with its nutrition program during this time.

The organization will continue delivering Meals on Wheels to home bound seniors and will offer a "grab-n-go" for seniors to pick up meals everyday.

The dining room will also remain open but they will limit the amount of people.

"If you're interested in coming to the dining room for seniors that haven't been with us before, we recommend that you come to the senior center the first time," said Kelly Goedel, Wood County Senior Citizens Association, executive director. "We can tell you all about our different types of meals, if you're interested in the grab-n-go or if you're interested in having home delivered meals that's a great place to start."

The senior age of eligibility is 60 years old and older. Every senior in wood county is eligible for the program.

For more information, please call 304-485-6748.