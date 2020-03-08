Wood County Society raises over $160,000 with annual telethon

The Wood County Society hosts its 51st annual telethon to raise money for the organization. It is the biggest fundraiser that the organization has every year.

Phones rang from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the proceeds help various programs in the organization that help many people in the Mid-Ohio Valley with disabilities.

"So Wood County's success from today's telethon will enable all of our programs to continue to grow, to continue to flourish as well to provide opportunities and access to many more individuals," said Brandon Gress, Wood County Society, executive director.

The organization was able to raise over $160,000 and thanks the community for all of the support.