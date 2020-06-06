Wood County Society reopens

The Wood County Society reopened, Monday. The organization provides many programs and resources for people with disabilities in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Due to the pandemic the facility closed but they remained active in the community, including providing masks for people in the community.

Executive director, Brandon Gress says they are taking the necessary safety precautions to welcome community members back including taking temperatures, masks and hand washing upon entry and visitors will have to fill out a health questionnaire.

"We're very, very honored for the support of our community over the past year and we look forward to being the catalyst of change in the community and meeting those needs," said Brandon Gress, Wood County Society, executive director.

The Wood County Society is also providing summer speech therapy and autism training. For more information, visit woodcountysociety.com.