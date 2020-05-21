Wood County Technical Center celebrates seniors

Students, parents, teachers and emergency medical personnel gathered at Fort Boreman Park Thursday night to honor the graduating seniors from Wood County Technical Center.

Balloons and signs lined the road as everyone maintained social distancing guidelines while celebrating the seniors.

Two of Wood County Tech Center's graduates have already begun to make an impact on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tori Aronhalt and Andrea Adams are working in a long term care facility where they are certified CNA's and help keep residents company while their families are unable to visit.

Health Science Educator Natalie Lee says, "I expect all of these students to prosper, I expect them to go on to college and finish and I want to see them on the front line... they've got what it takes and I have no doubt that they'll succeed."