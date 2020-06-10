Wood County authorities investigate report of shooting

Wood County authorities are responding to a report of a shooting on Hy View Drive in Washington, West Virginia.

It happened about 12:45 p.m., and a Wood County 911 dispatch supervisor said authorities are actively investigating a report that at least one person has been wounded in a shooting.

No other other information is available.

We have a reporter headed to the scene, and we'll have updates online and during WTAP News @ 5 and 6 as more information becomes available.