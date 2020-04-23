Wood County discusses COVID-19 finances, Census

Wood County anticipates getting state and federal funding to help offset its expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What it doesn't know for sure is how it will be able to use that money.

The county commission Thursday agreed to have the Emergency Services office oversee the incoming funds and their distribution.

In recent weeks, Governor Jim Justice has announced funding for local governments to help pay law enforcement and first responders.

The county also anticipates federal dollars.

But county leaders want to be cautious in spending that money until they're notified how exactly it's supposed to be spent.

The commission also heard an update from the chairwoman of the Wood County Census Committee.

Pam Brust said Wood County's response to the 10-year count remains well above the state and national average.

Wood County's response rate is 55.7%, compared to West Virginia's 41% and the national average fo 48%.

Brust noted, however field operations remain suspended until summer.

She added the Census wants to reach out to local shelters and agencies, such as the Salvation Army, Latrobe Street Mission and House to Home, to get a more accurate count of the area's homeless population.

Brust says people have had difficulty reaching a toll-free number the Census Bureau has established for responses.

Information on the local Census count is available on Wood County's web page.

