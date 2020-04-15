Wood County dispatchers warn first responders of coronavirus cases

Ohio Department of Health's Dr. Amy Acton signed a new health order telling health departments to release COVID-19 patient names and addresses to dispatchers so dispatchers can warn first responders. This allows police, fire fighters and ambulance crews to better prepare themselves with personal protective equipment.

In Wood County, West Virginia, a similar program is already under way.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer says dispatchers let the police know if they are being sent to a home where a patient is waiting on test results or has been confirmed to have the virus.

The patient's information isn't shared with officers until they are dispatched to the case location. Names aren't given. Just a heads up to wear PPE.

Pifer says this is a good system; it protects first responders and the privacy of patients.

“Any time we can get the most information, that’s what we want. This is sensitive. At the same time that we want that information, we also want to protect people’s dignity and privacy as much as we can,” said Pifer.

Pifer says he thinks the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department and the 911 center are doing a good job of letting first responders know when they need to know.

