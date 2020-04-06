Wood County leads state with highest census response

According to reports, Wood County has the highest census response rate so far in West Virginia at 46.1%, the state had 32.2% and nationally the rate is 44.5%.

Organizers say this can partially be due to more people being home right now and having more time to fill it out and this is also the first year that we have the ability to fill it out online.

Census data is confidential but the statistics are used to determine the number of representatives in the house. The census is required by law to make sure everyone is counted and you must fill it out truthfully.

"Because of West Virginia's dwindling population, we are in danger of losing 1 of only 3 representatives we have, so that's very important, the distribution of literally billions of dollars annually in federal funds coming back to state and local governments are based on those numbers," said Pam Brust, Wood County Census Complete County Committee, chairwoman.

Brust says, none of the census information is given to immigration, Department of Human Services, law enforcement or none of those entities.

The funds given to the state and local government is also used for housing for the elderly, transportation, programs for children, housing assistance, rehab loans, and emergency loans.

To complete the census form visit, my2020census.gov or call 304-422-1947, or email pbrust@woodcountywv.com with any questions.