Wood County off "hot spot" list

Governor Jim Justice announced at his daily briefing Monday Wood County is removed from the list of COVID-19 "hot spot" counties in West Virginia.

It was one of four counties announced, after three counties, including Jackson County, were removed over the weekend.

Wood County officeholders and health department leaders discussed the announcement at an afternoon news conference.

City leaders from Parkersburg, Vienna and Williamstown said they're making plans for their offices-as well as the Wood County Courthouse -to reopen to walk-in traffic next Monday, May 11.

But the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department continues to stress limitations for customers at stores will continue. It also urged residents that, while the state is slowly reopening, social distancing and other precautions need to continue.

"That we're now off the governor's hot spot (list), that says outdoor gatherings can be up to 25 (people)," Health officer Dr. Charles Whitaker said. "Please keep six feet distancing, if you can, only with people you're around. This is a contagious disease; it can be prevented."

Governor Justice at his briefing asked churches in the state to consider safe distancing practices in opening churches for worship, even though week two guidelines of the state's reopening plan allow for opening fo religious institutions.

City officials also noted during the Wood County news conference there's no sure time as to when local pools will open this year for the summer-if at all. That's a question they're getting from the public as Memorial Day weekend, and summer, approaches.

Mayors of Parkersburg, Williamstown and Vienna said Monday that would depend on guidelines from the state and the local health department.