Wood County parks open for Memorial Day

Some facilities won't be available, but most Wood County parks will be open throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

The county commission says the gates at Wood County Veterans park, located near the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport, will be unlocked for Memorial Day.

Most other parks, including Fort Boreman Historical Park, have been accessible by the public throughout the pandemic, but some services have not been available. That will continue to be the case.

"We're going to rope off the shelters and the playground areas," says Wood County Commission President Blair Couch. "We won't open the restrooms, because we can't offer the deep cleaning, same as the state. We're going to open the campground at Mountwood to West Virginia residents only."

Mountwood Park has also remained open to hikers, mountain bikers, and-by direction of Governor Jim Justice-fishing.

And Mountwood's ATV trails will reopen, following the governor's order earlier this month reopening the Hatfield and McCoy trail in southern West Virginia.

