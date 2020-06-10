Wood County schools reopening in non-traditional fashion

Members of the West Virginia Board of Education discussed guidelines for reopening schools in a meeting Wednesday.

These same guidelines will be a critical part in how Wood County schools will be functioning in the upcoming school year. The plan for the upcoming year for returning Wood County students involve three different scenarios that are all much different than what any of these children have experienced before.

One of the scenarios, the most drastic of measures, is if the governor were to have West Virginia in a state of emergency then students would have to learn in a remote virtual setting.

The other two options involve a hybrid of in-person learning and virtual classes for students.

According to the guidelines, the first of these is preferred for elementary schools. Under that option, schools would operate on a four-day school week. Students would be kept in core groups, with resources brought into the classroom. Students would also eat meals in their classroom. Congregating areas, including cafeterias, would be off limits and outdoor classes would be utilized.

The other option is designated for high schools and possibly middle schools. Some schools could have in-person instruction four days a week, while others schools could hold in-person classes just two days a week, with the rest of instruction being virtual.

Wood County will also be implementing strict sanitation and social distancing measures during this time in hopes of not spreading COVID-19 at any time.