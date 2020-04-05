Wood County wreck sends one person to the hospital

A wreck in Wood County sent one person to the hospital on Sunday around 4:40 p.m.

A witness said a white pickup truck traveling west on Route 47 "plowed' through a wooden guardrail. At some point during the wreck, the truck turned over on its side. The wreck ended near the intersection of Route 47 and Dutch Ridge Road.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital by Camden Clark Ambulance Services. The driver is the only known occupant of the vehicle. The status of the driver's injuries is unknown at this time.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State Police and The Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

