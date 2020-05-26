Worthington Elementary celebrates graduation

Worthington Elementary is closing for good this summer, after consolidation in the school district.

Teachers and students had one final event at the school, where they honored kindergarteners and fifth graders Tuesday.

Students arrived with their parents and waited in line in their cars, before being called one by one to receive a certificate, a yard sign, balloons, and a standing ovation from teachers in attendance.

This was a great send off for teachers and students alike.

"We're a team here, we're a family, everyone gets along really well together and we love our kids. They are always our first priority. It's really sad that we're closing, but this is a good way to end it and I think we're all going to cherish this memory," fifth grade teacher Jackie Ramsey says.