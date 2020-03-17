YMCA of Parkersburg continuing child care services

With schools closing in the area, finding child care can be challenging for parents.

The YMCA of Parkersburg wants the community to know that they will keep their doors open for children who need supervision while their parents work.

They have guidelines they will follow from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including taking the children's temperatures every morning, along with the rest of the staff.

The YMCA understands that it is up to the discretion of the parent on whether to place their children in this type of care, but they want to continue to help out.

"We realize that bringing your child to YMCA is completely optional," said CEO Jeff Olson. "We want to be available as a resource for those that truly need us. But we also want to make sure that we're practicing the CDC recommendations. So, we have the kids wash their hands every hour, we're timing how long it takes to wash their hands. We've posted information throughout the facility in every room."

The children will be kept in small groups, no larger than 8, and will be monitored constantly about hand-washing and sanitation.