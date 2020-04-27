YMCA preparing to re-open in coming weeks

The YMCA of Parkersburg falls under Weeks 3-6 of governor Justice's plan to re-open West Virginia businesses, but they are still busy making preparations to re-open.

The main aspect they are working to keep when re-opening is the act of physical and social distancing.

One of their mandates is that only four children will be assigned per staff member. That will continue once more children enter the building for child care because dome staff members will be brought back into work.

C.E.O. Jeff Olson talked about some of the physical improvements the center is making before they re-open.

"We have a plan in place to re-open our fitness center," said Olson. "We'll be maintaining a separate machine between each machine to maintain social distancing. We'll be tracking the number of people that are utilizing the free wait area, tracking the number of people using our aquatics center."

Governor Justice said that businesses will be notified one week in advance before they re-open, and the YMCA of Parkersburg is planning to open right on schedule.