YMCA starting "Club Ed" as new summer camp

Since schools were closed early due to the coronavirus pandemic, the YMCA of Parkersburg is giving their annual summer camp an educational makeover.

"Club Ed" will be debuting on June 8, and will run through August 14. The camp will be like their normal summer camp, but some educational aspects will be added to make up for the time that was lost when schools got canceled.

Parents are excited that their children's educations will be continued throughout the summer, and the YMCA has many interactive activities planned.

"We're actually going to a group that's called 'Explorer Ed'," said Christina Welshans, Business Coordinator at the YMCA of Parkersburg. "It will focus on math, science, and history. Then, we're going to have a group that is called 'Author and Illustrators Inc.', so they can practice writing, reading, and illustrations."

Registration is still going on, and there is a $25 registration fee. For YMCA members, the price is $25 per day, and for non-members, the price is $30 per day.

The camp is for children that are aged between Pre-K and 5th grade.

The YMCA is properly equipped with hand sanitizer and masks to keep children and staff safe, as the coronavirus pandemic is still in place.