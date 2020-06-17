Yoga at the Point offers free yoga

Are you looking for something fun to do in the Mid-Ohio Valley? Then Yoga at the Point may be for you.

Each Wednesday from 6-7 p.m., there is free yoga at Point Park in Parkersburg. It's called Yoga at the Point.

Each week, a different teacher from Full Circle Yoga in Vienna leads the class. The yoga studio partners with different organizations each week to sponsor the classes so they are free.

"Yoga's benefits are just wonderful for your frame of mind and your mental health so we could all use a little bit of that right now," said Christina Payan, a participant.

"It's a free community activity where we can come together and in movement and meditation and I just don't think there's anything more powerful than that," said Jessica Johnson, a certified yoga instructor.

"I saw it online, I haven't tried it before and I was always curious, so I came down and tried it and it fell in love with it," said Jennifer Morrison, a participant.

Yoga at the Point is also collecting non-perishable food items for the Mid-Ohio Valley Fellowship Home, Inc. food pantry. If you are able to donate, please bring an item to each class offered at the Point. You are asked to bring your own mat.