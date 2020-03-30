Youth Environmental Day canceled because of COVID-19

West Virginia’s Youth Environmental Day, scheduled for May 16 at North Bend State Park in Ritchie County, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This would have marked the 57th consecutive year for the event, first held in 1964 at Holley River State Park in Webster County.

The event is sponsored by the Department of Environmental Protection’s Youth Environmental Program and attracts hundreds of 4-H club and scout-troop members, school groups and their families.

The event recognizes young West Virginians for the outstanding projects they have completed throughout the year that benefit the state’s environment and their communities.

Director Annette Hoskins said youth projects will still be judged and winners recognized, but details have yet to be worked out for that process. More than $15,000 in cash awards is presented to winners each year.