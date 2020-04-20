Youth exercise program begins at Health and Wellness Center

Since the WVU Medicine Health and Wellness Center began the virtual workouts, they wanted to expand to activities that entire families can participate in.

They decided to launch a youth exercise program, that will be on the center's Facebook page twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning at noon.

The mission is to keep children active while they are unable to have recess at school, or get outside in general.

One of the challenges the center faced was finding creative ways to keep children engaged.

"I think the staff has done a great job with coming up with activities," said Louie Haer, Director of the Health and Wellness Center. "Especially the younger kids, their attention spans not real long, so it's just quick activities, something that's not real long, but more fun, just with things that are fun, but keep them moving. So, at that age, it's just about getting them out and moving, getting them off the video games and off the couch."