A.P. Top 25 basketball poll- March 9.

he top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (65) 28-3 1,625 1
2. Gonzaga 29-2 1,546 2
3. Dayton 29-2 1,507 3
4. Florida St. 26-5 1,384 7
5. Baylor 26-4 1,322 4
6. San Diego St. 30-2 1,261 5
7. Creighton 24-7 1,157 11
8. Kentucky 25-6 1,118 6
9. Michigan St. 22-9 995 16
10. Duke 25-6 990 12
11. Villanova 24-7 989 14
12. Maryland 24-7 912 9
13. Oregon 24-7 904 13
14. BYU 24-7 762 15
15. Louisville 24-7 755 10
16. Seton Hall 21-9 722 8
17. Virginia 23-7 560 22
18. Wisconsin 21-10 495 24
19. Ohio St. 21-10 443 19
20. Auburn 25-6 436 17
21. Illinois 21-10 241 23
22. Houston 23-8 167 21
22. West Virginia 21-10 167 -
24. Butler 22-9 161 -
25. Iowa 20-11 111 18
Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 75, Providence 66, ETSU 59, Michigan 53, Penn St. 42, Utah St. 40, Saint Mary's (Cal) 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, Southern Cal 6, Richmond 5, N Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico St. 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi St. 1, Florida 1.
