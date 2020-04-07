Alabama quarterback prospect commits to WVU.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WTAP)-West Virginia Mountaineer coach Neal Brown has bagged a 3 star quarterback recruit from Birmingham Alabama

Will Crowder announced on social media today that he's verbally committing to the West Virginia's A 2021 recruiting class.

Crowder goes by the nickname "Goose" and he's been good as gold at Gardendale High School in Birmingham

Crowder is listed as 6 foot 3 and a shade over 190 pounds

Last year as a junior he aired it out for 26 hundred passing yards for 22 touchdowns. He can run if need be, picking up 500 yards on the ground

Crowder paid a visit to WVU in early march for a visit and that apparently sealed the deal

Crowder reportedly chose WVU over Alabama Birmingham, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

He can make the commitment official during the NCAA's early signing period later this year.

