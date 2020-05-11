American Legion Baseball season canceled

This will be a summer without American Legion Baseball, thanks to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic

The American Legion's national organization took the decision out of the state's hands when it announced that it will no longer sanction any baseball this summer under the American Legion name.

In April, the governing body canceled the American Legion World Series and all regional tournaments.

Before this final announcement, there was a door open for individual states to decide if there would have a regular season with games with no championships at stake, if the health officials in the state would allow it.

West Virginia American Legion managers were to have a meeting next week to see if they could put together a shortened season beginning in July.

But with the national organization's decision, the state legion teams would not be able to get insurance or liability waivers to allow them to compete

Parkersburg Post 15 manager Mike Goodwin understands the need for caution, but he also feels for the players who will denied a summer playing the national past time.

"It's extremely disappointing to me, especially to the seniors, who weren't able to play this past spring. I was really holding out hope that the American Legion would be able to make at least a shortened schedule and maybe play in July."

