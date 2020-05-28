Amos named Outstanding H.S. Wrestler of the Year

Braxton Amos' passion for wrestling has been blazing since he was 3 years old.

His desire to be the best, along with hard work and dedication, has earned him Outstanding High School Wrestler of the Year honors from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Thursday afternoon the Parkersburg South wrestler was named the winner of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award.

The honor recognizes the nation's most outstanding high school senior for his excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship and community service.

Amos finished his 3 year high school career undefeated on the mat, with 3 individual and team Class AAA state championships.

He's also a 2 time Robert Dutton West Virginia high school Wrestler of the Year award winner.

His Patriot career record of 142 and oh may never be surpassed

The Dave Schultz award was named after an Olympic champion wrestler whose life was cut short by violence.

Amos has heard much about Schultz' accomplishments because he's worked with a coach who trained with Schultz.

" Being around him and listening to stories...and just all the sacrifice I had to put out to be here....It means a lot. I'm not just representing myself anymore. I'm representing South, The state of West Virginia and the University of Wisconsin. It means alot to be able to say it got it."

Amos is headed to the University of Wisconsin on a wrestling scholarship.